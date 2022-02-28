Oppenheimer Lowers Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $85.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

