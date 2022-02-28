Oppenheimer Weighs in on Universal Display Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLED. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.71 on Monday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

