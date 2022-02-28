ORAO Network Reaches Market Cap of $326,223.08 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $326,223.08 and approximately $35,940.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.18 or 0.06877929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.28 or 1.00013847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003106 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

