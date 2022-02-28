Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.2% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $59.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

