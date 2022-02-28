Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.09 million to $116.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.83 million, with estimates ranging from $116.35 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

