Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
OFIX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The firm has a market cap of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
