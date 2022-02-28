Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

OFIX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,284. The firm has a market cap of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.