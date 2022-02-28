Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $54.55 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

