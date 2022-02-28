Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 221.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

