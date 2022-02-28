Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

PCRX opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

