Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.39

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 17177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

