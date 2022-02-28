Patricia Gallup Sells 2,553 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 181,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

