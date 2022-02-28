Patrick F. Kelly Sells 5,245 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

