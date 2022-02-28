Patrick F. Kelly Sells 5,245 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $41.00.
FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
