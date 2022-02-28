Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. 7,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,125. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

