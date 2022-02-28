Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $245,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12,262.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,419 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

