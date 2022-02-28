Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. 37,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,165. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

