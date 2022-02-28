Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $27.36.

