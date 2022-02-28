Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 842 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

