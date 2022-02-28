Paya (PAYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36. Paya has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Get Paya alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paya by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.