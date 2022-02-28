Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Paysafe by 7.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.