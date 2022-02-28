Paysafe (PSFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 3,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 593,928 shares during the last quarter.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.