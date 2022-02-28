PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.72. 71,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.37 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.