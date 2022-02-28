Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

