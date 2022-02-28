Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $111.55 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,923,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 895,060 shares during the period. Invitae comprises 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $111,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invitae by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invitae by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $3,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 195,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

