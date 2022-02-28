Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 520,560 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,560 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -1.83.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $150,709 over the last 90 days. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

