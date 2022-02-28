Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,925,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after buying an additional 891,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $14,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,003. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.