Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

