Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its Q earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 676,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $728.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 111,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

