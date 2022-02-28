Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $390.80 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

