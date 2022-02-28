Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 5,977 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises about 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $137.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80.

