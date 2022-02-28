Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 792,710 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 792,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,028,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 4.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

