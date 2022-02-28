Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.