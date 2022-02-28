Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

ARKW stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.48.

