Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

