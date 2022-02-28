Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $66.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

