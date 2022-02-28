Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

