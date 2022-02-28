PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

