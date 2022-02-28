Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.65. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £191.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($133,278.93).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.