Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.65. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £191.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51.
About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)
Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.
