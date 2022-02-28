Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $105.24 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

