Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

