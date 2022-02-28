Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

