Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.79.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.63. 43,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,198. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 201,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.