Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

PNW stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,198. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.