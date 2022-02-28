Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,965. The stock has a market cap of C$480.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.61.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

