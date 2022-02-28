Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Lowered to $21.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.92 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

