Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $327,032.64 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $327,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

