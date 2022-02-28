Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

