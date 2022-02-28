Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Progyny by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

