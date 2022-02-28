Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $30.31. Prudential shares last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 1,858 shares traded.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.