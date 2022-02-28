Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.