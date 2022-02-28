Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2022 earnings at $22.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $127.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $157.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $194.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $230.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,377.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

